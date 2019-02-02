GRAND PRARIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A double fatality occurred after a man shot his wife and two of her relatives, before shooting and killing himself Saturday morning in Grand Prairie, police say.

The Grand Prairie Police Department arrived to the 2100 block of Spikes Street around 7 a.m.

Officers found four people with apparent gunshot wounds. A woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said they also found a man dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Witnesses said the man and woman were married, but they were in the process of separating.

A Dallas medical examiner identified the woman as 36-year-old Jessica Velazquez. The examiner identified the man as 38-year-old George Velazquez-Viera.

Velazquez-Viera also shot another man and woman before shooting himself. The man and woman were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the man and woman are relatives of Velazquez and were helping her move out of the house. While they were gathering her belongings, Velazquez-Viera pulled out a gun, shot them and them himself.

Police said they’re treating this as a Family Violence related murder-suicide.