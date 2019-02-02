  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(Photo credit: Arlington Police Department)

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An exchange between two men who met for an online sales transaction turned into one of them pulling out a handgun Friday night in Arlington.

Arlington police arrived to the 4900 block of Pacific Drive around 8 p.m.

A man was selling a pair of Air Jordan shoes on the 5miles app. He met the suspect in a parking lot, in hopes of making the exchange.

The suspect said he needed to go get the money to pay for the shoes. When he returned, he had a handgun with him.

The victim gave the suspect the shoes and left unharmed.

Arlington police want to remind people to use the Safe Exchange Zone when doing online sales transactions.

