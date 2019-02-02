DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating after they say a man approached a woman, asked how she was doing, then raped her at gunpoint in her car late Thursday evening.

On Saturday morning, police told CBS 11 that a person who matched the description of the suspect was taken into custody on Vine Street for evading arrest. However, they cannot yet confirm if this is the same suspect in the rape case.

The incident happened overnight at Amli Quadrangle in Uptown near McKinney Ave, according to police.

“I challenge these homeowners, these business owners in the area to look at your surveillance footage, your cameras, and to see if this suspect was captured on your camera system, and if so, we need to hear from them,” said Deputy Chief Thomas Castro, Dallas Police Dept.

After the gruesome attack, the rapist stole some cash from the woman and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, unshaven, in his 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches in height with a bit of a “high-pitched” voice.

Detectives canvassed the area looking for surveillance video and potential witnesses.

Police are continuing to investigate after taking a man in custody who matches the description of the rape suspect.

“It’s really scary especially as a woman walking alone,” said Uptown resident Aimee Stack. “I typically do actually cut through that area right there and there’s not a lot of lights or anything like that. And, not doing that tonight.”

Police said they will continue to have an increased presence in the Uptown area.