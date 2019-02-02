DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman said she believes she was targeted by the same suspect that allegedly sexually assaulted another woman Friday at midnight in Uptown Dallas.

The woman said she could’ve been his next victim.

Police have a person of interest in custody that fits a description similar to the attacker from Friday.

Crime scene investigators were gathering evidence on Vine Street, where police found a gun, around 1 a.m.

A few blocks away, a woman told police she was sexually assaulted around midnight Thursday into Friday.

Saturday morning, another woman said a man approached her Friday night, about 24 hours after the first attack.

That man fits the suspect’s description.

She asked to be referred to as “Leena,” instead of her actual name.

She said when a friend told her about the attack across the street, she called 911.

“We saw the cops driving up the street and then I saw the guy walking, just casually walking,” said Leena. “And I yelled out from my balcony, ‘That’s the guy!’ and they had their windows down, and they heard. They both went after the guy and he ran and they chased right after him.”

Police haven’t identified the man arrested as the suspect accused in the sexual assault. They have stepped up patrols in the area.