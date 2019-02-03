ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Even though the Dallas Cowboys didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, fans still flocked to watch parties around town.

One of the biggest was at Texas Live! in Arlington. More than 6,000 people attended. With handoffs of hot wings and passes of pints, food took the place of footballs on the huge playing field known as Texas Live!. It may have been the 53rd Super Bowl, but it was the first for Texas Live!.

“This is exciting,” said Belinda Adams, a Rams fan. “Arlington has one of the best venues yet.”

Adams decked out her table with Rams decorations for the occasion. She was seated among a sea of Cowboys fans in surprisingly good spirits.

“I’m a Cowboys fan, but I like football,” one fan said.

The Fort Worth Patriots Fan Club took up the entire second floor.

“The playoffs of last year we started the Fort Worth Patriots Fan Club, against the Titans,” said Fort Worth Patriots Fan Club Co-founder Cathy McComber. “We had 200 members at the Super Bowl of last year and now we’re over 600.”

“It just got so big that we had to find a bigger venue,” said Fort Worth Patriots Fan Club Co-founder Michelle Riles said.

Texas Live! staff believe their venue is making Arlington more appealing for a future Super Bowl.

“Our goal is to throw the biggest super bowl party in the city and I think we’ve done that,” said Texas Live! Director of Operations Marc Mann.

On top of Texas Live!, a Live! by Loews hotel is being built nearby. It’s set to open later this year. Fans said a hotel like this is one thing this entertainment district is missing. They believe the addition of the hotel will make the ultimate fan experience.

“We have the entertainment, we have the fan zone experience,” said Mann. “We are primed for an incredible Super Bowl the next time it’s here.”