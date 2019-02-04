BRENHAM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A new Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor arrived in your grocery store’s freezer on Monday.

A new treat, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Raspberry Fudge Brownie Ice Cream is describe by Blue Bell as “a flavorful almond ice cream combined with fudge brownie chunks, flakes of dark chocolate and a raspberry sauce swirl.”

“We are excited to add a flavor that features raspberry to our line-up and I know our fans will be eager to try this new creation,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager. “This is a concept we have worked on for a few years and now we have the perfect combination. The brownies and ice cream are subtle, yet so flavorful together. And after you taste the raspberry sauce, it is better than you could have ever imagined.”

Raspberry Fudge Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.