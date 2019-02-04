NEVADA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former teacher in Collin County has been arrested for indecency with a child.

Last Friday, police arrested Alberto Alcivar-Rosales, who used to work for Community ISD. He is currently out of jail on bond.

The 53-year-old worked for four years as bilingual teacher at McClendon Elementary School from 2014 to last summer.

Community ISD serves 2,300 students in Nevada and Lavon. The school district would not say why Alcivar left his job.

In a letter sent to parents on Friday, the district revealed the allegations of an improper relationship emerged in January and the former teacher was arrested.

Usually, a city or county police department handles these types of investigations but the town of Nevada does not have a police department.

In this caseCBS 11 has been told the Community ISD Police Department is overseeing it.

Some parents question whether the school’s police department should be running the investigation.

“We had a few issues with Community ISD,” said parent Amber Bynum. “I just think it’s strange… I don’t know why they haven’t got more involved. All we have gotten is an email. There are still lot of questions to be answered.”

Here is the letter the school district sent to parents:

Dear Community ISD Parents,

Community ISD is committed to keeping our parents informed about issues regarding student safety. We want to make you aware of the arrest of a former McClendon Elementary bilingual teacher, Mr. Alberto Alcivar.

The alleged crime involving an improper relationship with a student is very concerning and, if true, represents an unacceptable breach of the trust placed in this individual.

On Saturday, January 26, 2019, the Community ISO Police Department was informed that a student had made an allegation of inappropriate sexual contact by a former CISD teacher.

The CISD Police Department immediately began a thorough investigation in partnership with other local law enforcement agencies and the Child Advocacy Center.

The findings of this investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued. Mr. Alcivar was arrested on the morning of Friday, February 1, 2019.