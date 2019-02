CORINTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman who was jogging near Post Oak and Barton Springs just before 7 p.m. Sunday night.

The woman told police he came up behind her, pushed her to the ground then attempted to sexually assault her.

rShe screamed for help and people at a nearby party came to her rescue.

They chased the suspect but lost him.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Corinth Police Department at (940) 498.2017.