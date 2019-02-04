SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Southlake Police Department is crediting social media with today’s arrest of an alleged armed robber.

They tweeted: “BIG ARREST AND GREAT WORK TO ALL! Remember back on January 1st when a bad guy went into our Zales jewelry store and robbed them at gunpoint? Well thanks to our social media and the news stations airing our tale, we identified the armed robber as Leroy Muckle.”

BIG ARREST AND GREAT WORK TO ALL! Remember back on January 1st, when a bad guy went into our Zales jewelry store and robbed them at gunpoint? Well thanks to our social media and the news stations airing our tale, we identified the armed robber as Leroy Muckle. 1/ pic.twitter.com/87DPXi0Kjy — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) February 4, 2019

Adding to that, we received an anonymous tip from Crimestoppers about Leroy’s actual location, and U.S. Marshals and our detectives found him and arrested him at a shopping center near Dallas. 2/ pic.twitter.com/xOF26wqTKw — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) February 4, 2019

Their social media blasts and news coverage was helped by an anonymous tip from Crimestoppers about Muckle’s actual location.

United States Marshals and detectives found Muckle and arrested him at a shopping center near Dallas.

He was charged with Aggravated Robbery, which is a first degree felony.