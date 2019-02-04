BRANDON, Miss. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Mississippi arrested a Texas man and seized more than $1 million in cocaine during a traffic stop.

News outlets reported that a Rankin County deputy made the stop in Interstate-20 on Saturday afternoon. A search of the car found 75 pounds of cocaine.

The driver, 46-year-old Luis Carlos Alvarado of Odessa was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine. Alvarado is being held in the Rankin County jail in Brandon.

Carlos has not yet appeared in court and there is no word of an attorney for him yet.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted in the drug bust.

A Texas connection to million dollar cocaine busts isn’t uncommon.

Agents inspecting a truck at a South Texas border entry point seized more than $2 million worth of cocaine wrapped in about 100 packages last November.

The driver of the stake bed truck was arrested when the 240 pounds of cocaine was found by a drug-sniffing dog.