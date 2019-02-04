LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville Police are trying to identify a man who went to a massage spa, requested a sex act and ultimately robbed an employee while claiming to be a police officer.

Police said the man went to Top Massage at 1010 S. Edmonds for a 1-hour massage last Thursday, January 31.

During the massage, police said the man requested the employee “massage his private area.”

The employee refused and told the man to leave and offered to refund his money.

Police said he then changed into his clothes and confronted the employee, telling her “he wanted all her money.”

The suspect then opened his shirt to show a pistol and handcuffs. He claimed he was a police officer and told the employee she would be arrested if she did not comply.

The suspect took $300 from her before leaving the business.

Anyone who recognizes the man from the surveillance images can call the Lewisville Police Department Crime Tip Line at (972) 219-TIPS (8477).