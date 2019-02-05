CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Carrollton passed an ordinance Tuesday night to protect LGBT city workers.

The ordinance drew opposition from some who didn’t want it and other who asked if the ordinance was even necessary.

In a 5 to 2 vote, Carrollton became the latest city in the Metroplex to approve protections for LGBT city employees.

The Carrollton ordinance will shield LGBT city employees, contractors and political appointees from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Advocates say it would protect LGBT city workers from getting fired or not being hired solely because they are LGBT.

“This is the same exact language that’s been used by the LGBT movement across the country not just for the protection of their rights, as it should be, but often as a weapon to bring those who have different beliefs into conformity,” said Carrollton Councilman Glen Blanscet.

“I don’t think untended consequences are going to be developed. It’s the right thing to do. I’m voting in favor of this,” said Carrollton Councilman Steve Babick.

“That (ordinance) could open a loophole for men to be able to go into a women’s facility, a women’s bathroom,” said Carrollton resident Aaron Russell.

“It’s not a pie,” said Leslie McMurray of the Resource Center. “More equality for one person doesn’t mean less for another.”

This ordinance only applies to people who work for the city or do business with the city.

It goes into effect immediately.