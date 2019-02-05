Filed Under:Amtrak Train, DFW News, Haltom City, man hit by train, pedestrian struck, Richland Hills Station, Texas

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amtrak train traveling through Haltom City hit and killed a man Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near the Richland Hills Station.

Authorities tell CBS 11, the man who was struck had been running along side the train.

pedestrian struck, killed by train (Tom Riehm – CBS 11)

The track is the same one used by TRE and those trains were delayed for about an hour Tuesday evening.

Comments
  1. TexasFred (@TexasFred) says:
    February 5, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Why does the title say he was struck by the train? In truth, didn’t he run INTO the train? The train didn’t just the tracks and attack him did it?

    Reply

