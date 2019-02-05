Comments
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amtrak train traveling through Haltom City hit and killed a man Tuesday afternoon.
It happened near the Richland Hills Station.
Authorities tell CBS 11, the man who was struck had been running along side the train.
The track is the same one used by TRE and those trains were delayed for about an hour Tuesday evening.
Why does the title say he was struck by the train? In truth, didn’t he run INTO the train? The train didn’t just the tracks and attack him did it?