WATCH: Democratic Response To President Donald Trump's State Of The Union Address
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – President Donald Trump entered the House chamber to applause Tuesday evening to deliver his second State of the Union speech, coming just weeks after the longest government shutdown in history.

With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence seated behind him on the dais of the House chamber, Mr. Trump implored the assembled lawmakers to “break decades of political stalemate” and “heal old wounds.”

President Donald Trump, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence looking on, delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

