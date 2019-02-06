  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An FC Dallas player welcomed a new bundle of joy into the world and into his home at the same time.

Goalie Jimmy Maurer tweeted on Monday his wife couldn’t make it to the hospital in time, so she gave birth to baby number four in their house.

Maurer said his wife made it look easy.

His tweet said, “My wife is beyond amazing. Delivered a beautiful, healthy baby girl 👶🏼🎀 at 4:49am this morning… we couldn’t make it to the hospital so she delivered it at home and made it look easy! Literally just squatted down and delivered it on her own. No one compares to her. 💪😍”

He also posted a picture of his child to Instagram saying after three brothers, we weren’t prepared for a pink blanket.

Maurer said mother and baby are both perfectly healthy and he thanked his social media followers for the kind words.

Jimmy Maurer, then of New York Cosmos, during the pre season friendly match between Leyton Orient and New York Cosmos at The Matchroom Stadium on July 24, 2013 in London, England, (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

