



– The official relaunch of the XFL spring professional league will not take place until 2020, but a major head coaching/front office announcement expected this week should increase excitement to a higher level than it’s been since the revelation of the league’s return.

The Dallas XFL franchise is expected to name former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops as the team’s first coach, and in addition to his on-field duties, the Youngstown, Ohio, native will also serve as the team’s general manager, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Stoops will earn the moniker of being named the first coach within the new XFL.

