FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were injured, one critically after a scaffolding collapse in downtown Fort Worth.

A witness told told CBS 11 News that the critically injured person was struck by debris. She was wearing business attire, the witness said and seemed to be in a hurry. The woman was taken away on a stretcher by firefighters.

No word on her condition.

A bystander took images and video of a construction worker holding on to the side of the building. The worker, who still had his safety gear on was not injured.

The third person who was hurt, was also treated and released.

A witness shot this photo of a construction worker hanging on for dear life after a scaffolding collapse in downtown Fort Worth. (photo credit: Witness)

It happened at 200 West 7th Street in a busy pedestrian area in front of the building next to Uno’s Pizza. 

Scaffolding collapse in downtown Fort Worth (Chopper 11)

Another witness near the scene tweeted: “Just Just heard a loud boom outside @RenHotels in downtown FW. 50 and 10 on the scene. Appears to be partial building collapse. Bricks littered the street. Pray nobody was seriously injured.”

 

