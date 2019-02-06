WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Southlake might have been in their feelings as they began searching for a shoe thief. But their social media posts make it clear the suspect is not, I repeat not the rapper Drake.

On January 29 a man police describe as “a bad guy that is definitely not Drake” entered a Kohl’s department store on Highway 114. After opening several boxes of shoes, taking them out and setting them aside, the man ultimately walked away with six pair — that police emphasize weren’t made of Tuscan Leather!

(credit: Southlake Police Department)

The suspected “Champagne Papi” wanna-be is described as a Latin male in his early 30’s, standing about 5’10” and weighing 190 pounds and of course the man has a full beard.

Anyone with information about the theft or who recognizes the suspect is asked to drop some “Hotline Bling” to Southlake police at 817-748-8915 or send an email to dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us. Anonymous messages can also be sent through any Southlake police social media channel.

While the thief has definitely “Started From The Bottom”, police are hoping to soon have him there — in jail.

