CHICO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A school district in Wise County will be taking Thursday and Friday to disinfect buildings following an outbreak of an illness.

Chico ISD says school won’t be in session for the next two days due to an illness that’s affected the attendance of students and staff. School buildings will be disinfected during those two days.

A varsity boys basketball game will still be happening on Friday night, but all other extra-curricular activities are canceled.

Classes are expected to resume on Monday.