  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chico ISD, illness, North Texas, school closed, Wise County
Chico ISD in Wise County (chicoisdtx.net)

CHICO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A school district in Wise County will be taking Thursday and Friday to disinfect buildings following an outbreak of an illness.

Chico ISD says school won’t be in session for the next two days due to an illness that’s affected the attendance of students and staff. School buildings will be disinfected during those two days.

A varsity boys basketball game will still be happening on Friday night, but all other extra-curricular activities are canceled.

Classes are expected to resume on Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s