



The incident started with a carjacking and wild police chase in Dallas. Police say they received a 911 call reporting a woman being held against her will at a motel in the 9500 block of Forest Lane.

When police tried to make contact with the suspect, who was armed with a handgun and wearing body armor, he jumped out a window and ran. As officers chased after the suspect, whose name has not been released, he pointed his weapon at his head and threatened suicide several times.

After running through a wooded area Chopper 11 spotted the suspect as he emerged shirtless and ran into an apartment complex. Once in the parking lot the man carjacked a woman at gunpoint. Police opened fire on the SUV as the man drove away.

After driving a short distance the suspect rammed through a metal security gate at the complex, crashed into a light pole, jumped out of the SUV and scaled a brick wall surrounding a gated residential community.

The man was running through the neighborhood when Chopper 11 captured video of him walking into Ron Hernandez’s open garage.

“All of a sudden I heard somebody running down my hallway and I get up and somebody’s yelling at us, ‘Give me your f***ing keys’ and I’m like ‘what?’” Hernandez recalled. “And I do not recognize him… do not know who he is.”

Startled, Hernandez described how he briefly tussled with the suspect. “We were this close in proximity,” he said motioning to CBS 11 reporter Andrea Lucia. “When I stood up he was probably a little taller than you. He kind of got put off that I was much bigger than him and so he went for a weapon. He pulled out a knife real quickly, and I shoved him down on the other side of the couch and then we both ran off.”

Hernandez and a roommate ran down a hallway and took cover – that is, until Hernandez could arm himself. “I yelled at one roommate to go to the bedroom,” he said. “He [roommate] went into the master where I went behind him. We barricaded the door and I went and grabbed my pistol.”

The homeowner said he opened the bedroom door and when the suspect saw his gun he took off running back down the hallway. The man ran back outside the house but was met by officers from the Dallas Police Department and Dallas County Community College.

Officials say the man was still armed with the knife and when he ignored verbal commands to drop it they opened fire. The suspect was shot, but it isn’t known how many times he was hit. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. His current condition isn’t known.

No residents or police officers were injured.