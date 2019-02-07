NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There won’t be any watches, warning or advisories, but with below freezing temperatures and the possibility for precipitation a wintry mix could fall in parts of North Texas on Friday.

Northern winds are blowing in, making it considerably cooler on Thursday than it was during the first part of the week. “Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s overnight as skies clear,” explained CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Jamison. “So do expect a hard freeze to start the day on Friday.”

In preparation for the freezing weather, it’s a good idea to shut off any automatic sprinklers and insulate outdoor pipes and faucets.

As it stands, the forecast shows a chance for light, wintry precipitation. “We think some light rain, mixed with a little sleet will impact parts of North Texas beginning Friday afternoon into Friday night.,” said Jamison.

The part of the area most likely to see winter weather will be near Interstate-20 and southward into Central Texas — but there’s a catch! Jamison says temperatures are forecast to be above freezing, likely between 35 and 40 degrees, when the precipitation is falling. The result means there are little or no travel impacts from ice expected.

“The precipitation will be very light, with rainfall amounts across North Texas of less than 1/10” on Friday,” said Jamison.

Afternoon high temperatures on Friday are expected to warm into the mid-40s, but the cloudy, chilly weather will continue through the weekend. While there’s another chance for rain on Sunday low temperatures won’t dip below freezing, so there will be no freezing rain or sleet.

Looking ahead, North Texas weather warms back up next week, with highs on Monday and Tuesday around 60 degrees.