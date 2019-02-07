  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Andrea Lucia
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A doorbell camera captured the final moments of a police chase in northeast Dallas on Wednesday.

Dallas officers pursuing a robbery and carjacking suspect cornered him in a garage.

end of police chase on doorbell camera (Ron Hernandez)

The video taken from Ron Hernandez’s front porch shows officers with their guns drawn.

“Drop the knife. Kneel down,” yells one officer

Dallas police say the suspect, Austin Reed, 26, refused to drop a knife, prompting officers to open fire.

The video obtained by CBS 11 captured the sound of Reed’s groans and a view of paramedics wheeling him away on a stretcher.

Chopper 11 was overhead when Reed first strolled into Hernandez’s open garage Wednesday evening.

Austin David Reed (photo credit: Dallas Police Dept.)

“He was bleeding when he came in,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says he was sitting in the living room, when Reed appeared inside his house.

He’s charging in yelling, ‘Give me your f-ing keys, Give me your f-ing keys’,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says Reed pulled a knife.

He and his roommate ran to the master bedroom.

“You could see he came after us, but we barricaded ourselves inside here,” said Hernandez pointing to a trail of Reed’s blood.  “He was hitting the wall, backing up, kicking the wall.”

Hernandez then grabbed his gun and pursued Reed back into the garage.

“I open this door and I see him…. and I put my gun on him. The minute I put my gun on him, through my peripheral, there’s police everywhere,” said Hernandez. “I’m blessed I’m alive, because things could have been so different.”

Reed is expected to survive.

His grandmother, Nancy Reed, wrote, “Austin is a wonderful person but drugs have done awful things to him and the actions I saw on TV… were just ‘not the real Austin’ but the drug addicted, scared person he has become.”

She told CBS 11 the family is grateful he survived.

 

