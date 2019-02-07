EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The El Paso Zoo is offering people an extra special Valentine’s Day gift for those feeling a little heartbroken this year.

The offer is simple: The zoo will name a cockroach after your ex-girlfriend/wife or -boyfriend/husband, and they will then feed that cockroach to one of their meerkats.

On Valentine’s Day, the zoo will livestream those cockroaches being fed on Facebook and their website.

“This is a fun way to get the community involved in our daily enrichment activities,” El Paso Zoo event coordinator Sarah Borrego told CBS News. “The meerkats love to get cockroaches as a snack and what better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than by feeding them a cockroach named after your ex!”

If you want to participate, the zoo is asking that you message them the name of your ex through Facebook.

What types of cockroach will the zoo name after your ex?

“We have our Madagascar hissing cockroaches which are named from where they come from and they do actually hiss. They are a very large species of cockroach… not the largest but it is one that we actually breed at the zoo for feeding purposes,” said Sarah Murphy of the El Paso Zoo.