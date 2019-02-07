SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake Police say they are cracking down on teen mischief in Town Square parking garages after repeated citizen complaints.

Southlake DPS says each parking garage now has multiple HD security cameras “and they’re already helping us reduce issues and monitor and investigate crimes.”

The department put out the word on its Facebook page this way:

One of the most common complaints we receive about Town Square is #teens “burning rubber,” “squealing tires,” “stepping on the gas,” “making sparks fly,” “drag racing,” “doing a runner,” and “pouring it on” in the parking garages. That slang above is what the #teens call it. We call it “exhibition of speed” and we don’t think it’s too #dope. #RealTalk.

Southlake DPS called on parents to remind their teens “the parking garage is not a playground or a #hangout spot. Remind them not to throw things from the top or (can’t believe this is a thing) NOT TO SIT ON THE LEDGE. This is a parking garage. It’s where people go to park and walk around.”