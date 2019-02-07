  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:burning rubber, DFW News, parking garages, Security Cameras, Southlake, Southlake DPS, Southlake Police, Southlake Town Square, town square

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake Police say they are cracking down on teen mischief in Town Square parking garages after repeated citizen complaints.

Southlake DPS says each parking garage now has multiple HD security cameras “and they’re already helping us reduce issues and monitor and investigate crimes.”

Southlake DPS monitors parking garages in Town Square (Southlake DPS Facebook)

The department put out the word on its Facebook page this way:

One of the most common complaints we receive about Town Square is #teens “burning rubber,” “squealing tires,” “stepping on the gas,” “making sparks fly,” “drag racing,” “doing a runner,” and “pouring it on” in the parking garages. That slang above is what the #teens call it. We call it “exhibition of speed” and we don’t think it’s too #dope. #RealTalk.

Southlake DPS called on parents to remind their teens “the parking garage is not a playground or a #hangout spot. Remind them not to throw things from the top or (can’t believe this is a thing) NOT TO SIT ON THE LEDGE. This is a parking garage. It’s where people go to park and walk around.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s