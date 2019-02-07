



— A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Arlington boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture — or to call — on National Pizza Day.

1. Joe’s Pizza Pasta & Subs

Photo: david d./Yelp

Topping the list is Joe’s Pizza Pasta & Subs. Located at 4300 Matlock Road, the spot to score pizza and more is the highest rated pizza spot in Arlington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp.

2. Nizza Pizza

Photo: brenda d./Yelp

Next up is Nizza Pizza, situated at 965 W. Lamar Blvd., Suite 108. With 4.5 stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza

Photo: Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza/Yelp

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, located at 841 E. Lamar Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and fast food four stars out of 297 reviews.

4. Roma Trattoria

Photo: Roma Trattoria/Yelp

Roma Trattoria, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 70 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6204 S. Cooper St., Suite 100, to see for yourself.

5. Old School Pizza & Suds

Photo: kimberly y./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Old School Pizza & Suds, which has earned four stars out of 210 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar, which offers pizza and more, at 603 W. Abram St.