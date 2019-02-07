DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Life lessons don’t always fall out of cars and at your feet, but that’s what happened to 14-year-old Savannah Hinze and her 12-year-old brother, Will, last Tuesday.

“A car drove by, and we saw something fall out of the window,” says Savannah. “We didn’t know what it was. We kind of looked at each other, and then Will ran out and got it. He’s like, ‘Savannah, it’s a wallet!’ ”

A wallet full of cash – $783 dollars, to be exact. And an ID for a man in Wichita Falls.

“Was a little thrown off, because I didn’t know what we’d do without knowing how to return it to the owner,” said Jen Hinze, Savannah and Will’s mother.

So they drove the wallet five blocks to the University Park Police Department, where an officer was able to track down the owner and let him know that his wallet was found.

Within the hour, the wallet was back in owner Sanjoy Sundaresan’s hands. He was in Dallas and had left the wallet on top of his car. Once he realized it, he retraced his steps but was losing hope when he got the call. He was touched to learn two children had found it and wanted to say thank you.

“They called my mom and they said they have a surprise for me at the police station,” said Will.

An $100 reward to split between the siblings.

“I bought an iPad,” Will said. “I was like $50 short, and then I got the $50.”

His portion may be gone, but the real reward is priceless.

“It felt good. It felt good inside,” Will said.

“I just felt so grateful that everyone involved was able to help the kids feel that this was a lesson that they can carry with them for a lifetime,” Hinze said.

Savannah plans to save her portion to put toward a car. The owner of the wallet says he would like to thank the kids in person someday.