GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police released surveillance images of a man they suspect stole 1,600 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station on Northwest Highway Monday night.

Police shared images of him inside the convenience store eating a bag of Cheetos.

The police department tweeted Friday, “Recognize this Cheetos-loving customer with a tattoo on his back? He’s suspected in the theft of 1,600 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station on Northwest Highway. Call in tips to 817.410.8127”

Recognize this Cheetos-loving customer with a tattoo on his back? He's suspected in the theft of 1,600 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station on Northwest Highway. Call in tips to 817.410.8127 pic.twitter.com/T5NSEIstPt — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) February 8, 2019

The suspect has a tall, thin build, and what looks like a tattoo on his back just under his neck. He was driving a white Dodge pickup pulling a white gooseneck trailer.

The truck has one black rim on the front driver’s side and reflective tape on the back tailgate.

The man pulled the trailer over the fuel tank, and made various snack and lottery purchases inside the store.

Police said he drove off about an hour and a half later.

Anyone who recognizes him can call Grapevine Police’s non-emergency line at 817.410.8127 and give them details.