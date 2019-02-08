Filed Under:content rules, dfw, graphic images, Instagram, photos, rules, self-harm, stigma, suicide, suicide prevention, Videos


NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – Instagram said it is banning graphic images of self-harm after objections were raised in Britain following the suicide of a teen whose father said the photo-sharing platform had contributed to her decision to take her own life.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said the platform is making a series of changes to its content rules “to keep the most vulnerable people who use Instagram safe.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Full Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s