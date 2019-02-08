EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Beto O’Rourke will lead a march through his hometown of El Paso, to protest a border wall at the same time President Donald Trump is holding a rally there to promote it.

O’Rourke is teaming with dozens of civic and human rights organizations for a Monday evening event he says will counter the spreading of “lies and a false narrative about the U.S.-Mexico border.”

Trump said in his State of the Union address that El Paso’s border walls helped it become one of the nation’s safest cities. O’Rourke and local leaders say Trump’s facts are wrong and walls are irrelevant.

Tremendous numbers of people are coming up through Mexico in the hopes of flooding our Southern Border. We have sent additional military. We will build a Human Wall if necessary. If we had a real Wall, this would be a non-event! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2019

The ex-congressman is still deciding on a presidential run. But treating the political world to 2020’s first dueling rallies may indicate O’Rourke is ready to join the race.

Here are details from a press release:

The community will gather at Bowie High School at 5 p.m. MT and then march to Chalio Acosta Sports Center where the celebration of El Paso will occur. O’Rourke will speak around 7 p.m. MT from Chalio Acosta Sports Center, and the evening’s events are open to the press.

DETAILS

5 p.m. MT Gather at Bowie High School, 801 S San Marcial St. in El Paso

6 p.m. MT March to Chalio Acosta Sports Center, 4321 Delta Dr. in El Paso

6:30 p.m. MT Celebration of El Paso with music and speakers

7 p.m. MT Beto O’Rourke speaks at El Paso celebration

