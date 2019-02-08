ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen Police have linked a man suspected of sexually abusing children to nine victims under the age of 15.



Dontarious Scott, 22, is charged with online solicitation of a minor and continuous sexual abuse of a child.



A Collin County mother who did not want to be identified said she found out three weeks ago her son was one of his victims.



“We were pretty shaken up. I mean, I was literally sick to my stomach,” she said.



Only in retrospect, she said, did the changes in her sons behavior make sense..



“He withdrew. He stayed in his room. His eating habits increased. We just thought it was typical 10 or 11-year-old, just things are changing,” she said.



Better known by the nickname “Fifty”, Scott was active online under the name “50thescooterguy” sharing videos of himself performing tricks on a scooter with more than a thousand followers on his social media accounts.



Many of the videos were shot at skate parks in Collin County, where the mother we spoke to said he got to know his victims.



“He seems very innocent. He will con you, from money, from anything,” she said.



Many families around Collin County tried to help him, she says, and on one cold January night last year, she took him in.



“My son called and said, Fifty didn’t have a place to stay. He had been living in his car. And, I immediately said, ‘Bring him home’,” she said. “We helped him get jobs, we helped get his driver’s license…”



She said, for nine months, he called her and her husband “mom and dad” until they kicked him out in August for repeatedly lying to them.



She didn’t know, though, until his arrest last month he’d victimized her son.



Allen Police say they began an investigation into Scott late last year.



An arrest affidavit shows in December another mother checking her son’s cell phone found a message from Scott asking her son to send a graphic picture of himself. When the boy asked if he “had to”, the report says, “Scott responded yes ‘or else’.”



From there, the investigation grew, uncovering additional victims.

Allen Police are urging parents to check their children’s online activity and are asking if anyone else was victimized by Scott, to please contact Investigator Carolyn Crawford at 972.633.6778.

To send an anonymous tip via text message to the Allen Police Department, text keyword ALLENPD and your tip to 847411 (tip411).