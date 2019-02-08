  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Alcohol, Deadly Crash, DFW News, Drugs, Fort Worth Police, marijuana, Tarrant County Medical Examiner, toxicology report, Vanessa Matlock, Wrong-Way Crash


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A newly-released toxicology report from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office shows the suspect in a deadly wrong-way crash had marijuana and alcohol in her system at the time.

Fort Worth Police said on January 4, Vanessa Matlock, 28, drove for more than eight miles in the wrong direction on I-30 before crashing into another car, killing herself and that driver. 

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. that Friday as Matlock drove west in the eastbound lanes of I-30. After receiving several emergency calls, police were able to locate the wrong-way driver on the highway.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle by deploying spike strips, but were unsuccessful. Police were following the driver on the opposite side of the highway — traveling in the right direction — with lights and sirens and doing everything they could to stop the woman.

Police had been tailing the wrong-way driver for several minutes when she crashed, head-on, into the vehicle being driven by Kevin Dockter of Hudson Oaks.

Both Matlock and Dockter were killed. There were no other people in either vehicle.

