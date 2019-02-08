



The “Young and the Restless” is remembering Kristoff St. John with a series of special episodes. The 52-year-old actor was found dead Sunday at his home in Los Angeles

The CBS soap opera on Friday will broadcast a special tribute to the actor, who played the struggling alcoholic and ladies’ man Neil Winters for 27 years.

The cause of his death is under investigation by the medical examiner.

His last episode aired Wednesday.

“Young and the Restless” will feature a story line that pays tribute to both Kristoff and his character beginning in late April.

St. John had played Neil Winters on the soap opera since 1991, earning nine daytime Emmy nominations. He won a Daytime Emmy in 1992 for outstanding younger actor in a drama series. He also won a daytime Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series in 2008.

