  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS, Kristoff St. John, Neil Winters, Soap Opera, Young and the Restless


LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The “Young and the Restless” is remembering Kristoff St. John with a series of special episodes. The 52-year-old actor was found dead Sunday at his home in Los Angeles

The CBS soap opera on Friday will broadcast a special tribute to the actor, who played the struggling alcoholic and ladies’ man Neil Winters for 27 years.

The cause of his death is under investigation by the medical examiner.

His last episode aired Wednesday.

“Young and the Restless” will feature a story line that pays tribute to both Kristoff and his character beginning in late April.

St. John had played Neil Winters on the soap opera since 1991, earning nine daytime Emmy nominations. He won a Daytime Emmy in 1992 for outstanding younger actor in a drama series. He also won a daytime Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series in 2008.

Those in North Texas can watch “Young and the Restless” following CBS 11 News at 11 a.m.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s