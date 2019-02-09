FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Will Rogers Coliseum hosted its last Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo after a seven decade run.

A sold out crowd said goodbye.

“All you have to do is put a cowboy on a bull, and you’re gonna get enthusiasm and excitement‚” said Matt Brockman, a communications manager for the show and rodeo.

Brockman said there’s a different energy in the air.

Over 5,000 people witnessed history Saturday night.

“Has to be the hottest ticket in Ft Worth,” said Brockman.

After 76 years, Will Rogers Coliseum hosted its last show rodeo.

Memories have been made and passed down through the generations in that time.

“Couples that me here for the first time went on and married and raised families and brought their children and grandchildren here,” said Brockman.

Bob Tallman has announced this rodeo for 41 years. He’s seen it all.

“When we talk about the Lord,” said Tallman. “And we talk about America. And we stand up for Texas during our performances. Along with all the great rides and runs and all the wonderful people, that would be my favorite moments.”

Tallman isn’t resistant to change, however.

He’s embracing history and the move next door to the Dickies Arena, similarly to the younger cowboys.

“It motivates me I guess to do good today cause this will be the last time that I could be‚ have a chance to be wrote down with all those great names from before,” said Isaac Diaz, a saddle bronco.

The Dickies Arena will have a familiar feel for rodeo watchers. Much of its design was pulled from the coliseum.

The arena will open in November with two concerts from country music legend, George Strait.