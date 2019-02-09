MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was shot after struggling with a suspect who threatened to steal her belongings Saturday morning in Mesquite, police say.

Mesquite police arrived to the 2500 block of Gus Thomasson Road around 6 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

Officers said they found a 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman had parked her car and started walking, when she saw a grey SUV. The passenger of the SUV got out and demanded the woman give up her belongings.

The woman was shot after struggling with the suspect. The suspect then ran back into the SUV and fled the scene.

Police said they were unable to find the suspect vehicle.

The woman was rushed to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. She is in stable condition.