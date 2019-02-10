FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For FC Dallas forward Zdenek Ondrasek, playing in Texas is a long way from home. Originally from the Czech Republic, Ondrasek had never been to the United States.

That changed when he signed with FC Dallas in December. He says it became real when he boarded his flight. Leading up to his departure, his mother cried a lot.

Although, Ondrasek is quick to point out they were tears of joy.

To give him a little taste of home, CBS 11 Sports met him at the Little Czech Bakery in West, Texas. Ondrasek, surprisingly, had never tried a kolache.

Before he could take a bite of one, he learned the art of making them. He says he would probably cost the company money because of his tendency to use too much cream cheese.

When he finally got to try one, his reaction was: “They’re too good to share.”

Ondrasek promises to be a frequent visitor to the bakery and to do his very best to lead FC Dallas to the MLS Cup.