DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton officer had part of his ear bitten off and suffered head injuries while trying to arrest a DWI suspect, police say.

Police say officers pulled over 45-year-old Christopher Rogers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1500 block of I-35E after he was seen swerving on the road.

According to police, Rogers was uncooperative and refused to leave his vehicle. Officers then tried to force him out of the vehicle and get him under control.

During the struggle, the 45-year-old punched an officer in the face, according to police. Officers were able to get him on the ground, but he continued to resist. As the struggle continued, Rogers started biting a sergeant.

The suspect had bitten off part of the sergeant’s ear during the incident. The sergeant also suffered injuries to his head.

Rogers was eventually placed in handcuffs and taken into custody. He was charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault, assault on a peace officer and DWI.