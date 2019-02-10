Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for best country album at the Grammys. (CBS)





Singer Kacey Musgraves of Mineola, Texas has won the Grammy for best country album for “Golden Hour.”

This is Musgraves’ third win of the evening after winning two awards before the start of the main event. She won for best country solo performance for “Butterflies” and best country song for “Space Cowboy.”

The Grammy winner was born in Golden, Texas and graduated from Mineola High School. Mineola is about 85 miles east of Dallas.

She is still up for the award for album of the year.

Musgraves also won best country album for “Same Trailer Different Park” at the 56th Grammy Awards.