FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The elevator maintenance company criticized after a serious incident at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, is also named in lawsuits for other elevator accidents in North Texas hospitals.

A nurse is suing ThyssenKrupp Elevator Corp. after an elevator she was riding in at Texas Health Harris-Alliance suddenly fell two stories in January of 2018.

The company is also named in a suit for a 2016 incident at JPS, where a man says elevator doors closed on him “violently, suddenly and unexpectedly,” causing serious injuries to his neck and back.

Both suits claim the company failed to maintain the elevators in question. The president of JPS hospital last month wrote that the company was failing taxpayers and the hospital, after an incident that seriously injured a nurse last month.

“If you’re in the business of defying gravity, you better make sure the equipment is working and working properly,” said attorney Jason Smith, who is representing Rogena Wright, the nurse injured at Harris Hospital.

Wright, who supervised nighttime operations at the time of the accident, suffered head and back injuries Smith said that have prevented her from returning to work.

Smith said there are reports of problems with the elevator before, and after his client’s incident. He believes the problem is systemic, and the incident at JPS brought the nightmare back for Wright.

“Her investigation is still open over a year later,” he said, regarding an inquiry into the incident by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. “And quite frankly my client felt if the state had acted quicker in her situation, maybe they could have addressed other situations like what happened at JPS.”

A separate lawsuit says Cardell Davis was injured while picking up medication at JPS in August of 2016.

The suit says the doors of the red elevator bank closed on Davis as he was getting out, hitting his torso and head. It also says JPS had received complaints about issues with the elevator, before the incident.

ThyssenKrupp did not respond Monday to questions about the suits.

Texas Health, which was not named in the suit for the incident there, did not have any comment on the action.