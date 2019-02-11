  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Jack Fink
Filed Under:2020, Beto O'Rourke, Border Wall, DFW News, el paso, political rally, President Donald Trump, protest march

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump and former Democratic Congressman from Texas Beto O’Rourke will hold dueling rallies in El Paso Monday night.

The President is expected to push his border wall demands while O’Rourke, who is mulling running for president in 2020, will join a march through town to protest the wall.

President Trump’s speech happens at 8:00 p.m. the El Paso County Coliseum.

During that time, O’Rourke and his supporters will march from Bowie High School to Chalio Acosta Sports Center, not far from President Trump’s rally.

O’Rourke will also speak around 8:00 p.m.

O’Rourke and local leaders in El Paso disputed President Trump’s assertion last week that El Paso became safer after a border fence was erected about ten years ago.

They said crime went down even before that fence was built.

But the President says border security with just technology alone won’t work and that an expanded wall or barrier is needed.

“We’ll get perhaps a preview of the give and take that exists on the campaign trail between Trump and O’Rourke on immigration when we see these dueling events later today,” said Matthew Wilson, an SMU Political Science Professor.

