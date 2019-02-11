ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The University of Texas at Arlington said its “record-setting growth” continued with 43,939 students this spring, based on numbers reported to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Enrollment for Spring 2019 is 2.36 percent higher than the previous Spring semester, and marks a 28 percent increase during the last five years, UT Arlington said in a news release.

Total “global student population” is expected to exceed 60,000 this academic year, according to the University.

In partnership with community and industry leaders, our world-class faculty and staff are committed to creating exceptional student experiences that are focused on developing career-ready graduates for areas of high workforce need.

“UTA is providing exactly what we need from our institutions of public higher education, by enrolling and graduating more students annually, keeping college affordable and maintaining the highest standards of excellence,” said U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington.

UTA President Vistasp Karbhari said this growth reflects the University’s importance and its growing contributions to enhancing highly skilled intellectual capital in the region, state, and nationwide.

“UTA’s substantial growth over the years is a result of the University’s wonderful reputation and our focus on providing transformative educational experiences for our students to contribute to industries in high demand for the region and state,” Karbhari said. “Our tremendously dedicated faculty and staff play a unique role in the increasing success of our students, and the rankings of the institution. In turn, our students embrace the rich learning opportunities offered at UTA and as graduates are prepared to make a positive impact on the lives of millions of people across Texas and the world.”

Troy Johnson, vice president for enrollment management, added, “We are excited to see the growth in interest in UTA and, more importantly, the achievements and successes of our students. We’ve graduated more students than ever this year and we are on track for increasing four-year graduation rates. At UTA, we are focused on ensuring that our students graduate.”