DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Animal Services has reported an increase in distemper cases among raccoons, particularly in the western part of the city.

Distemper is a deadly virus that shows symptoms similar to rabies. Although it cannot spread to humans and cats, the illness can spread to dogs through the environment and the air.

According to animal services, the increase in cases among raccoons have been seen in the 75208 and 75211 zip codes.

Animal services says unvaccinated dogs are at the most risk for catching the virus, and that there is no cure. Anyone looking to vaccinate their dog for distemper can visit their veterinarian.

In order to avoid this risk of exposure, animal services recommends residents not attract raccoons to their yards by making sure trash bags and cans are sealed tightly and removing any dog or cat food and water bowls from outside.

Symptoms of distemper include lethargy, disorientation, vomiting, seizures, erratic behavior and possible aggression.