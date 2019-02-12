Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was found guilty on all 10 counts in his drug trafficking trial.
Guzman was convicted Tuesday of running an industrial-scale smuggling operation after a three-month trial packed with Hollywood-style tales of grisly killings, political payoffs, cocaine hidden in jalapeno cans, jewel-encrusted guns and a naked escape with his mistress through a tunnel.