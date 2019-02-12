(CBS 11) – The Tremeloes are a British pop/rock band whose current members (and former members) span more than 60 years.

Those members from the 1960s included Len “Chip” Hawkes (bass/vocals), Alan Blakely (guitar), Ricky West (guitar) and Dave Munden (drums).

Hawkes is the father of singer Chesney Hawkes.

They charted three times on the Billboard Hot 100, all in 1967 within a span of six months. Two of them were relatively successful: “Silence Is Golden” and “Here Comes My Baby.”

“Here Comes My Baby” was the band’s first song released in January 1967 and was a hit, both in the UK and the U.S. It peaked at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #4 in the UK. Written by Cat Stevens, produced by Mike Smith, and running 2:48 on the CBS Records label, the lyrics go like this:

In the midnight moonlight

I’ll be walking a long and lonely mile,

And every time I do,

I keep seeing this picture of you

Here comes my baby, here she comes now,

And-a it becomes as no surprise to me

With another guy,

Well, here comes my baby, here she comes now,

Walking with a love,

With a love that’s oh so fine

Never to be mine, no matter how I try,

You’ll never walk alone,

And you’re forever talking on the phone

I try to call you names,

But every time it comes out the shame

Here comes my baby…

You can hear this song today on SIRIUS XM 60s On 6 with Phlash Phelps, Dave Hoeffel, Pat St. John, Shotgun Tom Kelly and Mike Kelly.

Enjoy!