DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man had to be rescued Monday evening after he fell onto DART train tracks in Oak Cliff and became trapped under a rail car. As the he remains in the hospital, DART police said the man told them he was pushed onto the tracks.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. at the DART station on Morrell Avenue where people called 911 and also tried to help the man who was trapped.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, and firefighters were able to free the man with the jaws of life.

He suffered injuries through his lower body and remains under care at a hospital in Dallas as of Tuesday morning.

One witness told CBS 11 that it appeared the man was pushed onto the tracks by what she described as a “group of kids.”

“He was begging to get up from under,” said a witness. “So that’s what I went and did. Told [the conductor], ‘you have somebody under your train that was pushed.’ Yes, he was pushed, and it’s sad.”

According to DART, the cameras on the platform were not working at the time of the incident.