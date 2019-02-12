  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By J.D. Miles
Filed Under:Apple Maps, concrete embankment, DFW News, mapping, mapping error, McKinney, minor accident, smart phone navigation, Texas

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A minor accident in McKinney, Texas is raising major concerns about the accuracy of smart phone navigation.

People are reporting a potentially dangerous mapping error.

No one was injured Sunday night after the driver mistook a concrete embankment for a freeway ramp.

A driver mistook a concrete embankment for a freeway ramp in McKinney (CBS 11)

It was the result of an error on the Apple Maps smart phone app that tells drivers to turn onto an imaginary entrance ramp from Creek Trail Road to Highway 75.

When cars approach at different angles, it’s easy to see how a driver, especially at night, might be confused.

But cyber experts say it’s the latest example of people putting too much trust in technology.

“It happens more often than you might think,” said cyber technology attorney Tom Kulik. “I’ve even heard of a situation of years ago where someone made a turn according to the map and actually ran into a lake. There was a survey back in 2012 that said Google was about 86 percent accurate the Apple iPhone maps app was approximately 74 percent (accurate).”

This issue in McKinney has been reported to Apple.

McKinney Police said they have looked at the intersection and believe the stop signs should be enough to prevent serious problems.

