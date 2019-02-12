  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was caught on video in Hurst installing a skimmer device on an outside ATM at the Independent Bank at 1842 Precinct Line Road.

Hurst skimmer suspect (Hurst Police)

Police said a bank employee found the device and alerted them on Friday, February 8 around 12:30 p.m.

Officers found a small pin-hole camera that had been adapted to appear as if it was a legitimate part of the ATM.

An ATM technician found a separate skimming device inside of the ATM’s card reader slot.

skimming device (Hurst Police)

Both of the devices were seized by the Hurst Police Department.

The videos showed the suspect who installed the devices was a white woman in her late 20’s to early 30’s, thin build with short dark hair (possibly a wig).

She was driving a blue Ford Expedition with silver trim on the lower portion of the SUV.

skimmer suspect vehicle (Hurst Police)

Police explained skimmer devices are instruments made or adapted to capture credit and debit card numbers as well as corresponding PINs by either visual recordings of the embossed number, or by scanning the information strips or chips on a card. This illegally gathered information can then be used to promote identity theft and other fraudulent activity.

 

