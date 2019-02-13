DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Atmos Energy said Wednesday it will provide $95,000 in natural gas bill assistance to eligible Dallas customers through its “Sharing the Warmth” program.

The opportunity will take place at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center on Saturday, February 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sharing the Warmth is a program that pulls together customer assistance funds through customer donations and contributions by Atmos Energy.

“These funds give hope to the elderly and disabled as well as military veterans and low income families with children,” Atmos explained in a news release.

“By partnering with organizations like the West Dallas Multipurpose Center to distribute Sharing the Warmth bill assistance funds in the communities we serve, Atmos Energy helps offset household energy burdens to our valued customers when they need it most,” said Dan Alderson, Atmos Energy manager of customer advocacy.

At the West Dallas Multipurpose Center on Saturday, Atmos Energy residential customers who have received two or fewer Sharing the Warmth pledges in the past year are eligible to receive funding towards past due debt, deposits and service charges.

No appointment is necessary, however funds are limited and disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis to customers who bring their Atmos Energy account number or their most recent bill in the applicant’s name.