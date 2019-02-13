DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas city councilman is accused of hitting a teen on a scooter with his car and driving away Wednesday morning.

Dallas Police towed Councilman Kevin Felder’s car away from a city of Dallas public meeting Wednesday evening.

Police are looking at surveillance video, including from a city bus to see who was driving the car that hit the teen.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Malcolm X Boulevard in South Dallas.

The teen demanding that Felder get out of the car.

“I was in shock,” said witness Valerie Ballard. “I couldn’t believe that he just drove away.”

Ballard said she went to check on the teenager and he told her Felder hit him from behind.

Ballard said she was upset when she saw the damage to Felder’s car on the passenger side.

“I could tell he was fighting back tears back when I went off talking to him, but I tried to stress that ‘no you don’t let somebody hit you and drive away. No, we are going to report this. I’ll do it’.”

She said called police and the teen’s dad.

Dallas police confirm they are investing Councilman Felder’s involvement in the crash.

Councilman Felder didn’t speak to reporters after Wednesday night’s meeting.

Ballard say the teen had bruising to one of his forearms and was checked out by paramedics.