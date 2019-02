DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Duncanville Pantherettes high school basketball program is looking for a new head coach.

In the midst of an investigation into alleged recruiting violations, head coach Cathy Self-Morgan submitted her resignation.

She plans to retire after 42 years in coaching and eight state titles. She wond five of them during her 19 years as Duncanville’s girl’s basketball coach.

The basketball team has been a perennial state power going all the way back to 1976.