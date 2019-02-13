



Major retailer Target has recalled toddler boots with a unicorn design due to a choking hazard. The recall includes various sizes of the boots.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the horn on the boots can detach, which poses a choking hazard to children of all ages.

The recall is for the Cat & Jack “Chiara” unicorn boots that are sizes five to 13 and size one. The model number, which can be found on the inside tag of the boot, begins with TARGET0930156XX. The “XX” at the end of of the model is the size of the boots.

The CPSC says anyone who has bought the recalled boots should go to their local Target for a full refund.

The boots were sold in-store, online and through Google Express from October 2018 through November 2018.